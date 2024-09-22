Middle East updates: Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel

Middle East updates: Hezbollah fires rockets into IsraelPublished September 22, 2024last updated September 22, 2024
What you need to know
Lebanon's Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel.
There are reports of damaged buildings and rockets landing close to the Israeli port city of Haifa.
The barrage comes after Israeli warplanes carried out some of its most intense strikes on Lebanon after fighting between the two sides picked up following Hamas' attack against Israel last October.
Here are the main headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Sunday, September 22:
Israel says fresh strikes hit Hezbollah launchers and military sites
The Israeli Air Force said that fighter jets on Sunday "attacked dozens of targets" this morning belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, "including launchers and military sites."
The Israeli military said it continues to "damage and degrade" Hezbollah's capabilities and military infrastructure.
The military said that this comes as 150 rockets and other projectiles were launched at Israel from Lebanon overnight, but many of them were intercepted.
Hezbollah rockets land further into Israel than before — reports
Over 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel early Sunday, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems, the Israeli military said.
Some of the rockets landed near the northern city of Haifa where at least three people were wounded and cars and buildings were damaged, according to the Associated Press news agency.
Several buildings were struck, including a house near the Israeli city of Haifa, according to Reuters.
Rescue teams treated wounded but there were no reports of deaths. Residents had been instructed to stay near bomb shelters and safe rooms.
Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli Ramat David Airbase with successive barrages of missiles, in the deepest strikes it has claimed since hostilities began.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later added that fighter jets continued to strike "dozens of Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers and military structures in dozens of areas in southern Lebanon" on Sunday.
The IDF on Saturday struck some 290 sites in Lebanon — one of the most intense since the October 7 attacks.
Northern Israeli hospitals to move patients to underground facilities
Israel's Health Ministry instructed hospitals in the northern part of the country to shift their operations to facilities with extra protection from rocket and missile fire.
The ministry was acting on instructions from the Israel Defense Forces, according to a report by the Times of Israel.
Rambam hospital in Haifa — where overnight strikes damaged buildings and injured at least three people — will transfer patients to its secure, underground facility, the ministry added.
All elective procedures have been canceled.
Israel orders closure of Al Jazeera's Ramallah office, broadcaster says
Israeli forces raided the office of Al Jazeera in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and issued a 45-day closure order, the Qatari broadcaster said.
Al Jazeera broadcast live footage of Israeli soldiers entering its premises in Ramallah.
The footage shows an Israeli soldier telling West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari about a court ruling for "closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days."
"I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment," the soldier adds.
The Israeli government last week announced it was revoking the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists in the country, four months after banning the channel from operating inside Israel.
