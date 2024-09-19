Middle East updates: Hezbollah chief reports 'severe blow'Published September 19, 2024last updated September 19, 2024
What you need to know
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the attack on the group's communications devices "crossed all boundaries and red lines"
- Japanese firm Icom has said both the radios and the batteries used in the walkie-talkie attack against the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday were subject to strict export and security procedures.
- An expert told DW that the attack "must be state-sponsored."
- The Israeli military has said it struck multiple targets in southern Lebanon overnight.
Here are the latest headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Thursday, September 19:
Blinken warns against escalation 'by any party'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East after talks with his French counterpart in Paris on Thursday.
"France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation when it comes to the Middle East in general and when it comes to Lebanon in particular," Blinken said.
"We don't want to see any escalatory actions by any party" that would endanger a potential cease-fire in Gaza, he added.
Israeli defense minister says actions against Hezbollah will continue
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Hezbollah will "pay an increasing price" as the war enters a new phase.
"In the new phase of the war there are significant opportunities but also significant risks. Hezbollah feels that it is being persecuted and the sequence of military actions will continue," Gallant said in a statement on Thursday evening.
"Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price."
He did not specifically mention the explosions of pagers and other communications devices that killed dozens of people and injured thousands more earlier this week.
Two Israeli soldiers killed near Lebanon border
At least two Israeli soldiers "fell in combat" near the border with Lebanon, the Israeli military said.
Israeli media N12 News said one of the soldiers was killed by a drone and the other by an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah.
Hezbollah announced four strikes in the border area while the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah made a televised speech on Thursday afternoon.
Hezbollah chief says pager explosions caused 'severe blow'
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah said this week's attack on communications devices dealt a major blow to the group, adding that it amounts to "a declaration of war."
"Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow," he said.
"The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines."
Nasrallah said an internal investigation was underway.
The Hezbollah leader's speech was, as usual, broadcast via video from an undisclosed location.
Witnesses in Beirut told the Reuters news agency that Israeli fighter jets flew low over the city at the time the speech was broadcast. Lebanese state media also reported that Israeli jets broke the sound barrier over the capital.
Pager explosions en masse 'almost impossible to reconcile with international law,' expert tells DW
DW spoke with Janina Dill, a co-director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict, about the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, whether they conform to international rules of warfare.
She said the principles of "distinction" and "precaution" were particularly in play in such a case. Distinction is trying to ensure hit military targets, so far as this is possible, while precaution is trying to limit civilian casualties, as much as is possible.
"Placing a small explosive device directly on the body of a fighter in some sense is the ideal of an attack from the point of view of international law," Dill said, given how directly a combatant would be targeted. "Committing hundreds of those attacks simultaneously at the same time, on the other hand, is almost impossible to reconcile with international law."
"For instance, the principle of precaution demands that for each explosion, the anticipated civilian harm would be minimized as much as possible, for instance through the timing of the attack," she said. "This is obviously very difficult to achieve when many attacks must go off simultaneously."
She said that given the nature of the attacks, "a meaningful proportionality calculation wouldn't have been possible, which is why the operation poses very, very serious challenges under international law."
Dill said she believed an investigation into the incident could prove helpful not just in the immediate term, but also so that states become more aware of the potential weaponization of personal communication devices in the modern age.
"Given how much terror this operation must have caused the civilian population in Lebanon, it will be really critical to clarify and strengthen states' commitment to their existing legal obligations and to clarify how exactly they apply in this particular context."
Lufthansa, Air France extend flight suspensions
Two major European carriers have extended a suspension of flights to various Middle East destinations, citing the current security situation as the reason.
The decisions come as regional tensions soar following deadly explosions of communications devices in Lebanon this week.
The unprecedented attacks, which Lebanese militant group Hezbollah blames on Israel, have fuelled fears of an all-out war engulfing the region.
German group Lufthansa said flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran would be canceled until September 24 due to "the current situation."
Meanwhile, flights to Beirut will be suspended until October 26.
France's main carrier Air France extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until end-Friday, citing "the security situation" in the region.
Lebanon says death toll from comms blasts now 37
The Lebanese Health Ministry says the death toll has risen to 37 after a series of explosions involving various communication devices in the country.
Health Minister Firas Abiad told a press conference in the capital Beirut that about 3,000 people were injured in the blasts.
Hundreds of pagers used by the Hezbollah militia simultaneously exploded on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a second wave of communication devices — walkie-talkies — blew up.
Tuesday's pager blasts killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded about 2,300 others. Wednesday's explosion killed 25 and wounded more than 600, Abiad said.
Abiad explained that the walkie-talkie devices were significantly larger than pagers.
"That explains why we had more serious injuries on Wednesday," he said.
While Israel has not publicly admitted responsibility, the country is widely assumed to be behind the coordinated blasts. Hezbollah has vowed retaliation.
Since October 8, both parties have engaged in almost daily exchanges of rockets, artillery and drones across the border with Lebanon.
Middle East analyst says Israel might step up Lebanon operations
With Hezbollah reeling after a series of deadly explosions targeting its communications systems, Guido Steinberg, Middle East analyst and international terrorism expert from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told DW this had not fundamentally altered the status quo between Israel and Hezbollah.
However, he said that the blasts had dramatically hampered Hezbollah's ability to communicate, and added that Israel might step up actions against the group. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the blasts, but the Israeli leadership has not yet commented on the attack.
"What happened in Lebanon is a major blow to the internal security of Hezbollah, but it is a blow that has not fundamentally changed the equation between Israel and Hezbollah," said Steinberg.
"A lot of people are wondering if a large-scale retaliation, which some people are expecting, is even possible given that these attacks have wiped out partly how the group communicates and there also have been assassinations recently of its leaders."
"It will be extremely interesting in the coming days, first, to watch whether Israel is stepping up military activity in southern Lebanon, and secondly, whether Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in place."
"We have all heard the news that Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu wants to get rid of him, and that might change the situation."
Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group. It also operates as a major political party within Lebanon.
UN committee: Israel violating international treaty on children's rights
A United Nations committee described in a document how Israel's actions in Gaza since October 7 have had a "catastrophic" impact on Palestinian children.
"The committee condemns in the strongest terms the severe violations of rights under the convention in the OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territories), including the tremendous loss of life as a result of the state party's military actions," the committee said, referring to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Israel ratified the convention in 1991. However, the Israeli delegation to the UN had said earlier this month that they do not believe it applies to Gaza or the West Bank.
Turkey calls Israeli strikes 'increasingly provocative'
Turkey accused Israel on Thursday of attempting to expand the war in Gaza to Lebanon.
"We see Israel mounting its attacks towards Lebanon step by step,"Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a television interview. "We have come to a point where these operations carried out by Israel have become increasingly provocative, and in return, Iran, Hezbollah and elements close to them have no choice but respond.
"The escalation in the region is alarming," he added. "While we are currently thinking about Lebanon, there is always a risk of a war that may involve Jordan, Egypt, and the entire region."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, called Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday to offer his condolences over the recent attacks.
Israel strikes target southern Lebanon overnight
Israeli strikes hit multiple targets in southern Lebanon overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed. The IDF said the strikes focused on Hezbollah targets in Chihine, Taybeh, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Khiam.
The previous day, Hezbollah had fired some 20 projectiles at Israeli territory. Most of those were shot down by air defense systems, the military said.
Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged strikes on and off since the Hamas terror attacks on Israel on October 7.
Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from the border region in both countries.
Israeli man arrested over alleged Netanyahu assassination plot
Israeli officials confirmed that police have arrested an Israeli citizen over allegations he was recruited by Iranian intelligence to plan the assassinations of key Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant or the head of the Shin Bet national security service.
"An Israeli citizen was recruited by Iranian intelligence to promote assassinations of Israeli figures. He was smuggled twice into Iran and received payment for carrying out missions," the police and Shin Bet said in a statement.
The arrest took place last month, authorities said. Last week, Shin Bet uncovered what it said was a plot by Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior defense official, later identified as the former army Chief of Staff and Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon.
Germany warns 'all sides' against escalation
"I warn all sides against further escalation in the Middle East," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on social media site X.
"For months, we, alongside our partners, have led discussions, made phone calls until our fingers bleed, celebrated the smallest strides towards stability," she wrote, adding that "attacks and counterattacks do not bring the region a single millimeter towards peace."
Attacks are a 'staggering blow' to Hezbollah, retired IDF general says
Assaf Orion, a retired Israel Defense Forces (IDF) brigadier general and a current international fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agreed with US assessments that Israel probably carried out the walkie-talkie and pager attacks in Lebanon.
"Who profits? That's a good question to begin with. I think all of Hezbollah's enemies are benefitting," he told DW. "When you think of the capabilities needed to carry out such an attack, it's probably Israel."
Asked about the damage the incidents have caused Hezbollah, he said, "Physically, there's a major disruption at the command and operational levels."
He said the attacks represented a "staggering blow" to the organization and would create a "lack of trust in its own security."
Orion added that "the only option" for stopping hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah appears to be "a cease-fire in Gaza, which does not seem to be within reach."
Watch the interview with Orion and DW coverage of the attacks here:
Japanese firm: Radio 'discontinued 10 years ago'
Japanese firm Icom has issued a statement about the devices used in an attack on Hezbollah fighters. Walkie-talkies used by the militant group exploded Wednesday, a day after a similar made pagers explode. At least 20 people were killed and 450 were injured in the second attack.
"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company," Icom said.
"The production of the batteries needed to operate the main unit has also been discontinued, and a hologram seal to distinguish counterfeit products was not attached, so it is not possible to confirm whether the product shipped from our company," it said.
Icom added that all of its radios are made in Japan, and its export program is based on strict Japanese security and trade control regulations, adding to the questions of how the devices could have been tampered with.