Middle East updates: Hezbollah chief reports 'severe blow'

09/19/2024 September 19, 2024 Pager explosions en masse 'almost impossible to reconcile with international law,' expert tells DW

DW spoke with Janina Dill, a co-director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict, about the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, whether they conform to international rules of warfare.

She said the principles of "distinction" and "precaution" were particularly in play in such a case. Distinction is trying to ensure hit military targets, so far as this is possible, while precaution is trying to limit civilian casualties, as much as is possible.

"Placing a small explosive device directly on the body of a fighter in some sense is the ideal of an attack from the point of view of international law," Dill said, given how directly a combatant would be targeted. "Committing hundreds of those attacks simultaneously at the same time, on the other hand, is almost impossible to reconcile with international law."

"For instance, the principle of precaution demands that for each explosion, the anticipated civilian harm would be minimized as much as possible, for instance through the timing of the attack," she said. "This is obviously very difficult to achieve when many attacks must go off simultaneously."

She said that given the nature of the attacks, "a meaningful proportionality calculation wouldn't have been possible, which is why the operation poses very, very serious challenges under international law."

Dill said she believed an investigation into the incident could prove helpful not just in the immediate term, but also so that states become more aware of the potential weaponization of personal communication devices in the modern age.

"Given how much terror this operation must have caused the civilian population in Lebanon, it will be really critical to clarify and strengthen states' commitment to their existing legal obligations and to clarify how exactly they apply in this particular context."