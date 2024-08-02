Middle East updates: Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Skip next section Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Qatar will hold funeral ceremonies on Friday for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran.

Haniyeh had been living in the Qatari capital of Doha with other members of the Hamas political office.

He will be buried in a cemetery in Lusail, north of Doha, after funeral prayers at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, the largest mosque in the country.

Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and Germany, among others, said the events would be attended by "Arab and Islamic leaders" as well as representatives of other Palestinian factions and members of the public.

Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodations in Tehran early Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said. He had traveled to Iran to attend the swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

Israel, blamed by Hamas, Iran and others for the attack, has not directly commented.