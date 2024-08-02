Middle East updates: Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Skip next section Australia says serious IDF failures led to aid workers' deaths

08/02/2024 August 2, 2024 Australia says serious IDF failures led to aid workers' deaths

An Australian government review of the deaths of aid workers in Gaza has found serious lapses in procedures by the Israeli military, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Israeli air strikes in April killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several other countries.

The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland, as well as Palestinians and a dual US-Canadian national.

An Australian review into the deaths found serious failures to follow Israel Defense Forces (IDF) procedures, mistaken identification and errors in decision-making.

"Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the IDF strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK," according to Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, who traveled to Israel to investigate the deaths.

Wong said Australia would push for full accountability for those responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.

The IDF has called the incident a serious mistake that should not have happened.