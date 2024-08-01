Middle East updates: Haniyeh funeral held in Iran

Skip next section Impact of Haniyeh killing on Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks not clear — US

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that it was too early to predict the impact of Ismail Haniyeh's death on Gaza cease-fire negotiations.

The Hamas political leader was killed in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in an airstrike that Iran and the militant group blamed on Israel, which has not explicitly claimed responsibility.

Haniyeh had headed the Hamas negotiating team in indirect Israel-Hamas talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

The latest round of cease-fire talks, held in Rome last weekend, achieved little.

According to Israeli and US officials, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to have a phone conversation on Thursday.