Middle East updates: Hamas to skip Qatar cease-fire talks

An Iranian hacker group linked to the country's Revolutionary Guard tried to hack the email accounts of roughly a dozen people linked to both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns, Google said on Wednesday.

Google's threat intelligence arm said a group known as "APT42" used phishing tactics to dupe victims into revealing their login credentials for Gmail and other services.

Aside from the US, the hackers also went after high-profile targets in Israel.

"APT42 is a sophisticated, persistent threat actor and they show no signs of stopping their attempts to target users and deploy novel tactics," Google said.

"This spring and summer, they have shown the ability to run numerous simultaneous phishing campaigns, particularly focused on Israel and the United States."