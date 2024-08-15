Middle East updates: Hamas to skip Qatar cease-fire talks

08/15/2024 August 15, 2024 Columbia University president steps down

Nemat Shafik faced heavy scrutiny for her handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campus Image: Michael Brochstein/Zuma/picture alliance

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned on Wednesday after she faced scrutiny over her handling of major pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

In April, the Manhattan campus of the Ivy League school was shut down by protesters who occupied Hamilton Hall. Police were called in carrying riot shields and zip ties.

Shafik said in an email to staff and students that her time as Columbia president "has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community."

"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community," she added.

Shafik made the announcement so that new leadership could be in place in time for the coming academic term.