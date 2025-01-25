Middle East updates: Hamas to release 4 Israeli hostages

Middle East updates: Hamas to release 4 Israeli hostagesJanuary 25, 2025
What you need to know
- Hamas set to release four Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire deal with Israel
- Trump administration reportedly pauses foreign aid, except for Middle East allies Israel and Egypt
US freezes almost all foreign aid except to Israel, Egypt
The United States froze virtually all foreign aid on Friday with the exception of military funding for Israel and Egypt, and emergency food assistance.
"No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved," read an internal memo sent to staff by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by the AFP news agency.
The sweeping order appears to affect everything from development assistance to military aid, including potentially to Ukraine.
But it explicitly excluded military support for Israel — which has longstanding major arms deals with the US which have only expanded since the war in Gaza — and Egypt, which has received generous US defense funding since agreeing a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.
Justifying the freezes, Rubio said it was essential to assess whether existing foreign aid commitments are "effective, and are consistent with President Trump's foreign policy."
Jeremy Konyndyk, a former United States Agency for International Development (USAID) official who is now president of Refugees International, called the move "lunacy."
"This will kill people," he said. "If implemented as written in that cable ... a lot of people will die. This is just simply a wrecking ball to break as much stuff as possible."
UN says Yemen's Houthis have detained staff members
The UN on Friday said the Yemeni Iran-backed Houthis have detained additional UN staff, after 13 personnel were arrested in June.
It has prompted the UN to suspend all travel into areas held by Houthi rebels. Individuals associated with the now-closed US Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, and aid groups were also detained.
UN staff members were trying to get a head count across the UN agencies working in the country as they halted their work — which provides food, medicine and other aid to the impoverished nation.
Since June, Yemeni UN employees and aid workers from other organizations have been detained by the Houthis under unclear circumstances as the rebels increasingly crack down on areas under their control.
Hamas to release 4 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire deal
The Hamas militant group has said that Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19 would be released on Saturday as part a ceasefire deal with Israel, which calls for the release of 33 hostages held in Gaza as well as hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli detention.
All four of the women on the Hamas list are Israel Defense Forces observation troops and were abducted from their base in Nahal Oz during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
Israeli authorities have complained that the list published by Hamas militants violates the terms of the agreement, Israeli Channel 12 reported. But following consultation with military and intelligence leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly decided to move forward with the list.
Hamas told mediators that it remains committed to the deal, and that the four Israel Defense Forces troops will be released on Saturday.
The ceasefire agreement called for civilian women to be released ahead of military personnel.
Arbel Yehud, one of the last female civilian hostages believed to still be alive, is being held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, not Hamas.
Hamas is deemed a terrorist group by the US, Germany, Israel and many other countries.
km, rc/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)