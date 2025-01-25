Middle East updates: Hamas to release 4 Israeli hostages

Skip next section US freezes almost all foreign aid except to Israel, Egypt

01/25/2025 January 25, 2025 US freezes almost all foreign aid except to Israel, Egypt

The United States froze virtually all foreign aid on Friday with the exception of military funding for Israel and Egypt, and emergency food assistance.

"No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved," read an internal memo sent to staff by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by the AFP news agency.

The sweeping order appears to affect everything from development assistance to military aid, including potentially to Ukraine.

But it explicitly excluded military support for Israel — which has longstanding major arms deals with the US which have only expanded since the war in Gaza — and Egypt, which has received generous US defense funding since agreeing a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

Justifying the freezes, Rubio said it was essential to assess whether existing foreign aid commitments are "effective, and are consistent with President Trump's foreign policy."

Jeremy Konyndyk, a former United States Agency for International Development (USAID) official who is now president of Refugees International, called the move "lunacy."

"This will kill people," he said. "If implemented as written in that cable ... a lot of people will die. This is just simply a wrecking ball to break as much stuff as possible."