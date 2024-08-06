Middle East updates: Hamas names Sinwar new political leader

Skip next section Hamas says Yahya Sinwar is new leader

08/06/2024 August 6, 2024 Hamas says Yahya Sinwar is new leader

Hamas named Yahya Sinwar as its new leader on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, Iranlast week.

Sinwar will take charge of Hamas' political bureau after Haniyeh's assassination.

Sinwar, the Palestinian militant group's top leader in Gaza, is believed to have been the mastermind and main plotter of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, which killed some 1,200 people. Hamas also took hundreds of hostages from Israel in the attacks, though nearly half were released during a truce in November.

Israel, the United States and the European Union have designated Hamas a terrorist organization.