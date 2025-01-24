Middle East updates: Hamas names Israeli hostages to release

Middle East updates: Hamas names Israeli hostages to releasePublished January 24, 2025last updated January 24, 2025
What you need to know
- The militant group Hamas is due to name four Israeli hostages whom it plans to release
- The hostages would be part of the second wave of releases
- Increasing amount of aid is flowing into Gaza Strip, UN aid agency says
- United Nations Human Rights Office warns of danger from West Bank violence
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Friday, January 24:
Hamas names four hostages to be released Saturday
The Hamas militant group on Friday said Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag would be released on Saturday as part of the ceasefire agreement, which calls for the release of 33 hostages held in Gaza as well as hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli detention.
All four of the women on the Hamas list are Israel Defense Forces observation troops and were abducted from their base in Nahal Oz during Hamas' attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023
Israel to delay Lebanon troop withdrawal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli army's withdrawal from southern Lebanon would extend beyond 60 days because the ceasefire agreement ha not been fully enforced by Lebanon.
The gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops would continue in coordination with the United States, the office said.
Israel claims that the Lebanese army had not moved into southern Lebanon quickly enough to monitor ceasefire compliance and prevent the return of the Hezbollah militia.
A ceasefire took effect between Israel and the pro-Iran Hezbollah movement on November 27.
That came after more than a year of hostilities, including two months of all-out war that saw Israel send ground troops into Lebanon.
UN rights office warns that West Bank violence imperils Gaza ceasefire
Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank have killed at least 12 Palestinians since Tuesday, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said.
He warned that the violence could threaten the newly agreed ceasefire in Gaza.
Hundreds of Jenin residents fled their homes as the military demolished houses on the third day of a major operation in the West Bank city on Thursday.
Israeli officials said the operation in Jenin was targeted against what the military called Iran-backed militant groups in the city's refugee camp.
More aid enters Gaza after ceasefire takes force
The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that an increasing amount of aid has reached the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire came into force on Sunday.
According to OCHA, on Thursday alone 653 trucks traveled to the Gaza Strip from Israel via two border crossings in the territory's north and another in the south.
"The surge in supplies entering Gaza each day and the return of law and order has allowed aid organizations to significantly scale up the delivery of life-saving assistance and services," according to the United Natiions.
rc/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)