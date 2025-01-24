Middle East updates: Hamas names Israeli hostages to release

01/24/2025 January 24, 2025 Israel to delay Lebanon troop withdrawal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli army's withdrawal from southern Lebanon would extend beyond 60 days because the ceasefire agreement ha not been fully enforced by Lebanon.

The gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops would continue in coordination with the United States, the office said.

Israel claims that the Lebanese army had not moved into southern Lebanon quickly enough to monitor ceasefire compliance and prevent the return of the Hezbollah militia.

A ceasefire took effect between Israel and the pro-Iran Hezbollah movement on November 27.

That came after more than a year of hostilities, including two months of all-out war that saw Israel send ground troops into Lebanon.