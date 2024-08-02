Middle East updates: Hamas leader buried in Qatar

08/02/2024 August 2, 2024 Israel summons Turkey's deputy ambassador over half-mast flag

The Turkish deputy ambassador has been summoned by Israel's foreign ministry after the embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half-mast on Friday in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"The State of Israel will not tolerate expressions of mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"If the embassy representatives wish to mourn, they should go to Turkey and mourn alongside their master, Erdogan, who embraces the terrorist organization Hamas and supports its acts of murder and terror," he added.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli responded to Katz on X, formerly Twitter, saying Israel would not be able to achieve peace "by killing negotiators and threatening diplomats."

Turkey observed a day of national mourning for Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran earlier in the week.

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of the assassination and vowed revenge.

While Germany, the European Union, the US and others classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, NATO member Turkey does not.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Haniyeh on several occasions.