Middle East updates: Hamas hands over 4 Israeli hostages

01/25/2025 January 25, 2025 Israeli 'procrastination' slows ceasefire implementation — Lebanese army

Lebanon's army has accused Israel of "procrastination" in its planned withdrawal from southern Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with the Hezbollah militant group.

"Delays occurred in a number of the phases as a result of procrastination in the withdrawal by the Israeli enemy, which complicated the mission of the army's deployment," the army said in a statement.

The Lebanese army warned residents not to return to the region along the country's border with Israel due to the presence of mines and unexploded Israeli ordnance.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27. It stipulates that Hezbollah is to fall back to areas north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the border, and Israel is to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The Lebanese army is then to deploy in the south of Lebanon alongside UN peacekeepers.

The end of the 60-day timeline is on Sunday at 4 a.m. local time (0200 UTC).

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Lebanon of not fully enforcing the terms of the agreement.

Israeli authorities have not specified how much longer their forces could remain in southern Lebanon.