Middle East updates: Hamas hands over 4 Israeli hostages
What you need to know
Israeli 'procrastination' slows ceasefire implementation — Lebanese army
Lebanon's army has accused Israel of "procrastination" in its planned withdrawal from southern Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with the Hezbollah militant group.
"Delays occurred in a number of the phases as a result of procrastination in the withdrawal by the Israeli enemy, which complicated the mission of the army's deployment," the army said in a statement.
The Lebanese army warned residents not to return to the region along the country's border with Israel due to the presence of mines and unexploded Israeli ordnance.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27. It stipulates that Hezbollah is to fall back to areas north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the border, and Israel is to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within 60 days.
The Lebanese army is then to deploy in the south of Lebanon alongside UN peacekeepers.
The end of the 60-day timeline is on Sunday at 4 a.m. local time (0200 UTC).
On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Lebanon of not fully enforcing the terms of the agreement.
Israeli authorities have not specified how much longer their forces could remain in southern Lebanon.
Netanyahu: Israel won't let Palestinians return to Gaza until civilian hostage is free
Israel will not allow Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip until the release of hostage Arbel Yehud is arranged, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said.
Netanyahu's office said Yehud had been scheduled to be released on Saturday, when four female soldiers were handed over to Israel.
The four women were abducted from a military base near the Nahal Oz kibbutz in the south of Israel on October 7, 2023.
Yehud is a civilian hostage who was abducted from the Nahal Oz kibbutz. She is being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, not Hamas.
IDF confirms hostage handover
Four hostages released by Hamas are now in the hands of Israeli forces, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X.
The four women were initially handed over to the Red Cross.
The IDF said in its statement that the hostages will undergo an initial medical assessment after returning to Israeli territory.
The women were abducted amid Hamas' attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. They had been stationed as observation troops at the IDF base in Nahal Oz.
Houthis release 153 detainees — Red Cross
Yemen's Houthi rebel group has unilaterally released 153 detainees, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.
It comes a day after the group signaled its willingness to release detainees.
The ICRC said it "welcomes this unilateral release as another positive step towards reviving negotiations" to end Yemen's civil war, which began in 2014.
Earlier this week, the Houthis said they would limit their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea as the Gaza ceasefire came into effect.
The Houthi-owned al-Masirah TV reported on Wednesday that the group had handed over the 25-member crew of the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader, which the rebels hijacked in November 2023, to Oman.
"The release of the Galaxy Leader crew comes within the framework of our solidarity with Gaza and in support of the ceasefire agreement," al-Masirah quoted the Houthis' top governing body as saying.
On Friday, the United Nations said the group had detained UN staff, and called for their release.
Hamas hands over 4 hostages to Red Cross
Hamas has handed over four hostages to the Red Cross as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.
The four women had previously been identified as Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.
All four were Israeli military observation troops abducted from a base in Nahal Oz during Hamas' attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
This is the second batch of hostage releases under the agreement between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas handed over three Israeli civilian hostages on Sunday. In exchange, Israel released scores of Palestinian detainees.
Hamas in Gaza square for hostage handover
Hamas militants have arrived at a key square in Gaza City ahead of the planned handover of four hostages to Israel.
An official from the International Committee of the Red Cross told the Reuters news agency that a team from the organization was on its way to collect the hostages.
Hamas had named the four women due for release as Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag. They were stationed at an Israeli military surveillance unit on the border with Gaza and abducted amid Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Israeli ambassador orders UNRWA to leave Jerusalem by end of January
Israel has told the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to exit Jerusalem by next Thursday.
"UNRWA is required to cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city, no later than 30 January 2025," said Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The statement comes after Israeli lawmakers passed legislation that bars UNRWA from operating in Israel.
Late on Friday, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned against the measure.
"Preventing @UNRWA to operate might sabotage the #Gaza #ceasefire, failing once again hopes of people who have gone through unspeakable suffering," he said in a post on the platform X.
UNRWA provides aid to nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by most of the world's countries.
US freezes almost all foreign aid except to Israel, Egypt
The United States froze virtually all foreign aid on Friday with the exception of military funding for Israel and Egypt, and emergency food assistance.
"No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved," read an internal memo sent to staff by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by the AFP news agency.
The sweeping order appears to affect everything from development assistance to military aid, including potentially to Ukraine.
But it explicitly excluded military support for Israel — which has longstanding major arms deals with the US which have only expanded since the war in Gaza — and Egypt, which has received generous US defense funding since agreeing a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.
Justifying the freezes, Rubio said it was essential to assess whether existing foreign aid commitments are "effective, and are consistent with President Trump's foreign policy."
Jeremy Konyndyk, a former United States Agency for International Development (USAID) official who is now president of Refugees International, called the move "lunacy."
"This will kill people," he said. "If implemented as written in that cable ... a lot of people will die. This is just simply a wrecking ball to break as much stuff as possible."
UN says Yemen's Houthis have detained staff members
The UN on Friday said the Yemeni Iran-backed Houthis have detained additional UN staff, after 13 personnel were arrested in June.
It has prompted the UN to suspend all travel into areas held by Houthi rebels. Individuals associated with the now-closed US Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, and aid groups were also detained.
UN staff members were trying to get a head count across the UN agencies working in the country as they halted their work — which provides food, medicine and other aid to the impoverished nation.
Since June, Yemeni UN employees and aid workers from other organizations have been detained by the Houthis under unclear circumstances as the rebels increasingly crack down on areas under their control.
Hamas to release 4 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire deal
The Hamas militant group has said that Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19 would be released on Saturday as part a ceasefire deal with Israel, which calls for the release of 33 hostages held in Gaza as well as hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli detention.
All four of the women on the Hamas list are Israel Defense Forces observation troops and were abducted from their base in Nahal Oz during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
Israeli authorities have complained that the list published by Hamas militants violates the terms of the agreement, Israeli Channel 12 reported. But following consultation with military and intelligence leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly decided to move forward with the list.
Hamas told mediators that it remains committed to the deal, and that the four Israel Defense Forces troops will be released on Saturday.
The ceasefire agreement called for civilian women to be released ahead of military personnel.
Arbel Yehud, one of the last female civilian hostages believed to still be alive, is being held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, not Hamas.
Hamas is deemed a terrorist group by the US, Germany, Israel and many other countries.
