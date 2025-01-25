Middle East updates: Hamas hands over 4 Israeli hostages

01/25/2025 January 25, 2025 Israel's prison service confirms it has released 200 Palestinian prisoners

Israel's prison service confirmed it had released 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal. The move came after Hamas militants freed four Israeli hostages.

About 120 prisoners were taken to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, where their families were reportedly waiting for them.

About another 70 prisoners traveled to Egypt on buses after being released by Israel, Egyptian media reported.

From there, many were expected to travel on to other countries such as Qatar and Turkey. They were reportedly to be transferred abroad because of the serious nature of their offenses.