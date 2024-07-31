Middle East updates: Hamas blames Israel for leader's death

07/31/2024 July 31, 2024 Palestinian President Abbas condemns killing of Haniyeh

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Fatah party, strongly condemned the attack according to Palestinian media.

"President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement.

"He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."

Fatah and Hamas were longtime rivals before they signed a unity accord in China earlier this month. Abbas had removed Haniyeh from his office as Palestinian prime minister in 2007, though Haniyeh refused to acknowledge his decree for years.