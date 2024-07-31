Middle East updates: Hamas blames Israel for leader's death

Middle East updates: Hamas blames Israel for leader's deathJuly 31, 2024
- Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran
- The Palestinian militant group blamed Israel for the attack
Palestinian President Abbas condemns killing of Haniyeh
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Fatah party, strongly condemned the attack according to Palestinian media.
"President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement.
"He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."
Fatah and Hamas were longtime rivals before they signed a unity accord in China earlier this month. Abbas had removed Haniyeh from his office as Palestinian prime minister in 2007, though Haniyeh refused to acknowledge his decree for years.
Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Tehran
Hamas has issued a statement saying the group's senior leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed "in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Iran's capital, Tehran, after he participated in the inauguration of Iran's new president."
Haniyeh had often represented Hamas on diplomatic missions. In April, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three of Haniyeh's sons and four of his grandchildren.
A Hamas official has said that their leader's death "will not go unanswered."
Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed that Haniyeh had died, but did not comment on how it happened.
