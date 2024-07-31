Middle East updates: Hamas blames Israel for leader's death

Middle East updates: Hamas blames Israel for leader's deathPublished July 31, 2024last updated July 31, 2024
Russian officials calls strike on Hamas leader 'political murder'
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has condemned the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, calling it "unacceptable."
"This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions," state news agency RIA quoted him as saying.
Russian leaders have condemned Hamas' attack on Israeli civilians, but also Israel's response to it, and offered to act as a mediator in the conflict.
Turkey decries 'shameful assassination'
Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack on Haniyeh and accusing Israel of escalating the conflict.
"We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in a shameful assassination in Tehran," the ministry said, adding that "this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension."
Turkey has been critical of Israel's operations in Gaza and the wider region. The two countries had been improving their ties, but this was brought to an abrupt halt after October 7.
US Defense Chief: 'War is not inevitable'
While on a trip to the Philippines, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he didn't think war across the Middle East was a foregone conclusion, referring to Hezbollah and Israel trading strikes to and from Lebanon.
"I don't think war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there's always room and opportunities for diplomacy," he told reporters.
He said the United States wanted to "bring the temperature down" in the region, while also affirming Washington's ongoing support for Israel.
His comments come after Israel carried out a strike on a Beirut suburb, saying it had killed a Hezbollah leader. They also came amid reports that the top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in Iran.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh?
Haniyeh was born in a Gaza refugee camp in 1962 and attended a United Nations school. He joined Hamas in 1987 at the beginning of a major uprising against Israel known as the first Intifada.
Haniyeh was appointed prime minister of the Palestinian Authority by President Mahmoud Abbas after Hamas won a majority of seats in the 2006 legislative elections.
However, Abbas tried to dismiss him when Hamas unleashed a wave of violence to oust his Fatah party from the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh refused to step down and Hamas continued to rule the Gaza Strip, while Fatah remained responsible for the occupied West Bank.
Haniyeh moved to Qatar to live in exile in 2016. In 2017, he was elected head of Hamas' political bureau, succeeding Khaled Mashaal.
Israel had vowed to kill him following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians.
The Hamas militant group is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and Germany, among others.
Palestinian President Abbas condemns killing of Haniyeh
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Fatah party, strongly condemned the attack according to Palestinian media.
"President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement.
"He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."
Fatah and Hamas were longtime rivals before they signed a unity accord in China earlier this month. Abbas had removed Haniyeh from his office as Palestinian prime minister in 2007, though Haniyeh refused to acknowledge his decree for years.
Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Tehran
Hamas has issued a statement saying the group's senior leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed "in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Iran's capital, Tehran, after he participated in the inauguration of Iran's new president."
Haniyeh had often represented Hamas on diplomatic missions. In April, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three of Haniyeh's sons and four of his grandchildren.
A Hamas official has said that their leader's death "will not go unanswered."
Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed that Haniyeh had died, but did not comment on how it happened.
