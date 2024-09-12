Middle East updates: Guterres condemns killing of UN staff

Skip next section Biden and Harris: Killing of US citizen in West Bank is 'unacceptable'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said it was "unacceptable" that US citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed in the occupied West Bank. Israel has taken responsibility for the death of the 26-year-old.

"There must be full accountability. And Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Biden said in a statement.

"The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) personnel in the West Bank," Harris said in a separate statement.

Eygi, who also holds Turkish citizenship, was shot dead at a protest near Nablus, where Palestinians have been repeatedly attacked by far-right Israeli settlers.