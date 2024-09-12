Middle East updates: Guterres condemns killing of UN staff

Skip next section US to give Egypt $1.3 billion military aid despite human rights concerns

09/12/2024 September 12, 2024 US to give Egypt $1.3 billion military aid despite human rights concerns

The Biden administration gave the green light for the US to provide Egypt with $1.3 billion (€1.18 billion) in military aid, despite concerns of human rights violations under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The US State Department said it has notified US Congress about its intention to do so.

The US typically earmarks $1.3 billion in aid every year for Egypt but has diverted or withheld millions every year over human rights conditions that Egypt's government failed to meet.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Wednesday that he would waive a certification requirement on $225 million related to Egypt's human rights record this year, due to "the US national security interest."

The US is banking on Egypt to secure a cease-fire deal and an agreement to release hostages held by militants in Gaza.

Egypt has been accused of sweeping human rights violations including concerns about forced disappearances. El-Sissi has denied these claims, saying security is his priority.

Nevertheless, Egypt has good relations with the US.