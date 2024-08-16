Middle East updates: Germany condemns deadly settler attack

Middle East updates: Germany condemns deadly settler attackPublished August 16, 2024last updated August 16, 2024
What you need to know
- Germany says settler violence in the West Bank "must stop" after a mob burned homes and a man was killed
- The US, France and Britain, also condemn the deadly attack in the West Bank
- The World Health Organization wants a truce window to innoculate children against polio
- US officials have submitted a "bridging proposal" as ceasefire talks continue in Doha
Below is a summary of events concerning Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East from Friday, August 16:
UK and France condemn settler violence
The UK and France have both strongly condemned the Israeli settlers' attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.
British Foreign Minister David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne both made their remarks at a press conference in Israel.
"The scenes overnight, of the burning and the torching of buildings, of the Molotov cocktails thrown at cars, of the widespread rampage and chasing of people from their homes, is abhorrent, and I condemn it in the strongest of terms," Lammy said.
Sejourne warned of the potential impact that the attack might have on Gaza cease-fire talks.
"We condemn this situation," Sejourne said. "Any action that could jeopardize the negotiation process towards a cease-fire deal is unacceptable."
Egypt, Qatar, US say 'bridging proposal' ready to go
A joint statement from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States says a new cease-fire proposal has been presented that closes the remaining gaps in the agreement.
The US says it has offered a "bridging proposal" to Israel and Hamas in Doha to seal a Gaza cease-fire deal as talks ended for the week.
Washington said the two days of talks in Doha had been "serious and constructive" and that CIA Director William Burns had offered ideas to close an agreement toward ending the 10-month conflict.
"This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal," a White House statement signed by co-mediators Qatar and Egypt said.
"Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today," it said.
A joint statement by the three countries last week foresaw the release of hostages and detainees and the implementation of a cease-fire.
Friday's statement said: "The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions."
UN wants humanitarian pause in Gaza to vaccinate children against polio
UN agencies have called for two seven-day breaks in the fighting in Gaza to vaccinate more than 640,000 children against polio.
The disease, transmitted via fecal and oral contamination, has recently been detected in the wastewater.
The UN's health and children's agencies said they had drawn up detailed plans to reach children across the besieged Palestinian territory, starting later this month.
But that would require pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said.
They said they were planning two rounds of a vaccination campaign across the Gaza Strip, starting in late August, against type 2 poliovirus.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for parties to the conflict in Gaza to provide concrete assurances guaranteeing humanitarian pauses for the campaign to be conducted.
"Let’s be clear: The ultimate vaccine for polio is peace and an immediate humanitarian cease-fire," Guterres said.
"But in any case, a polio pause is a must. It is impossible to conduct a polio vaccination campaign with war raging all over."
Last month, it was announced that type 2 poliovirus had been detected in environmental surveillance samples collected in Gaza on June 23.
A WHO spokeswoman said they were asking for seven days for each round.
During each round of the campaign, the Health Ministry in Gaza, alongside UN agencies, would provide two drops of vaccine to more than 640,000 children under 10 years of age.
US 'appalled' at West Bank settler violence
The US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, has said he was "appalled" by settler violence in the West Bank village of Jit, in which a Palestinian man was killed by militant Israeli settlers.
"These attacks must stop and the criminals be held to account," Lew wrote on the social media platform X.
The 22-year-old Palestinian was killed by gunfire when dozens of masked settlers stormed the village west of Nablus.
Other Palestinians were badly injured, one of them seriously, authorities said.
Israeli media reported that the settlers set fire to at least four houses and six cars. According to a media report, the army detained an Israeli and handed him over to the police.
Israeli leaders blast settlers' deadly attack
Top officials in Israel have roundly condemned the rampage in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The denunciation of settler violence, instances of which have grown more common since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, was a rare one from the Israeli government.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he took the riots "seriously" and that Israelis who carried out such criminal acts would face prosecution.
He issued what appeared to be a call for settlers to stand down.
"Those who fight terrorism are the IDF and the security forces, and no one else," he said, using an acronym for the Israeli military.
President Isaac Herzog also condemned the attack, as did Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said the perpetrators "attacked innocent people" and did not "represent the values" of settler communities.
It was unclear why the Jit attack yielded such a strong rebuke from Israeli leaders.
A similar settler riot in the village of Al-Mughayyir in April went without comparable mention from the authorities.
Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Jewish settler attack
Germany has condemned a Jewish settler attack on a village in the occupied West Bank as "unacceptable."
The Palestinian Authority said the Israeli settlers had killed one Palestinian and wounded another.
"We condemn the violence of extremist settlers," the German Foreign Office in Berlin posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.
"This violence is unacceptable, the attacks must stop immediately," it said. "Palestinians have a right to live in safety. Israel has an obligation to protect Palestinians in the West Bank."
Palestinians regularly accuse Israeli forces, which are responsible for security in the West Bank, of standing by and allowing groups of violent settlers to attack their homes and villages. The incidents have attracted increasing concern internationally.
