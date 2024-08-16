Middle East updates: Germany condemns deadly settler attack

08/16/2024 August 16, 2024 UK and France condemn settler violence

The UK and France have both strongly condemned the Israeli settlers' attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne both made their remarks at a press conference in Israel.

"The scenes overnight, of the burning and the torching of buildings, of the Molotov cocktails thrown at cars, of the widespread rampage and chasing of people from their homes, is abhorrent, and I condemn it in the strongest of terms," Lammy said.

Sejourne warned of the potential impact that the attack might have on Gaza cease-fire talks.

"We condemn this situation," Sejourne said. "Any action that could jeopardize the negotiation process towards a cease-fire deal is unacceptable."