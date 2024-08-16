Middle East updates: Germany condemns deadly settler attack

08/16/2024 August 16, 2024 EU foreign policy chief to propose sanctioning Israeli officials

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell says he will propose sanctions against Israeli government "enablers" of settler violence after a deadly attack on a village in the occupied West Bank.

His announcement follows a settler rampage in the village of Jit, near Nablus, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Borrell said the Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately.

"Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace," Borrell posted on X.

Dozens of Israeli civilians, some masked, entered the village and "set fire to vehicles and structures in the area, hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails," the Israeli military said.

Palestinians regularly accuse Israeli forces, which are responsible for security in the West Bank, of standing by and allowing groups of violent settlers to attack their homes and villages.

Borrell said he would table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers' enablers, including some Israeli government members.

Any such sanctions would require approval from the EU's 27 member states, who are divided over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.