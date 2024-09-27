Middle East updates: Germany backs Lebanon cease-fire

09/27/2024 September 27, 2024 Germany pushes for Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group to agree to a 21-day cease-fire in her address before the United Nations General Assembly.

She warned of the harm an escalation would have to peace and security.

"A broader regional escalation would not bring anyone long-lasting security," Baerbock said.

Germany's top diplomat also said that the lack of progress was sometimes frustrating and painful: "We are not giving up on seeking a political vision for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live peacefully side by side."

"For me, resignation is simply not an option, because that would mean that the playbook of terrorism and extremism carries the day," Baerbock said.

Wednesday saw a group of states — Western nations such as the US, France and Germany, together with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — call for a three-week cease-fire.

A halt in fighting is intended to create space to explore diplomatic solutions. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a truce was not imminent and that it would continue with attacks in Lebanon.

kb/rc (dpa, AP, Reutes, AFP)