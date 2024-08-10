Middle East: Gaza reports scores dead in school strike

Skip next section US tells Israel that an escalation would be 'in no party's interest'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that any escalation of the war in Gaza into the broader Middle East would be counterproductive for all involved.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and discussed how escalation is in no party's interest," the State Department said in a statement released after a phone call between the two.

Blinken stressed the "urgent need to reach a cease-fire in Gaza" that could release hostages held in the enclave and "create the conditions for broader regional stability," the statement added.

Fears of a full-fledged regional war in the Middle East have grown since the recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Lebanon.

The two deaths have drawn threats of retaliation against Israel, notably from Iran, although that country was not explicitly mentioned in the statement.

