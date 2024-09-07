Middle East updates: Family of slain US citizen urges probe

09/07/2024 September 7, 2024 IDF hits Hamas 'command center' in Gaza school

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has attacked a "command and control" complex used by Hamas terrorists in a building in Gaza City which previously served as Halima al-Sa'diyya School.

The IDF said that the Israeli Air Force "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating" inside the building.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Halima al-Sa'diyya School was a shelter for the displaced, adding that at least eight were killed and 15 more were injured.

Health authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip have said the death toll in the ongoing war, which on Saturday marked its 11th month, has reached 40,939. The authorities do not differentiate between militants and civilians in their tolls, but the United Nations has said half of those killed were women and children.

Israel's military campaign began after the militant Hamas group attacked Israel on October 7 last year. The attack resulted in 1,200 deaths and militants also took around 250 people hostage. Just under half of the hostages were released during a temporary cease-fire last November.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the US, Germany and other governments.