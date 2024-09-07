Middle East updates: Family of slain US citizen urges probe

Middle East updates: Family of slain US citizen urges probePublished September 7, 2024last updated September 7, 2024
What you need to know
- Eygi's family said their daughter was killed by a bullet "that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter"
- CIA Director Bill Burns and MI6 head Richard Moore decry "appalling" loss of life among Palestinian civilians
- The IDF said it targeted a Hamas command center in a school in the Gaza City
- Palestinian media describe the school as a shelter for displaced people
IDF hits Hamas 'command center' in Gaza school
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has attacked a "command and control" complex used by Hamas terrorists in a building in Gaza City which previously served as Halima al-Sa'diyya School.
The IDF said that the Israeli Air Force "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating" inside the building.
The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Halima al-Sa'diyya School was a shelter for the displaced, adding that at least eight were killed and 15 more were injured.
Health authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip have said the death toll in the ongoing war, which on Saturday marked its 11th month, has reached 40,939. The authorities do not differentiate between militants and civilians in their tolls, but the United Nations has said half of those killed were women and children.
Israel's military campaign began after the militant Hamas group attacked Israel on October 7 last year. The attack resulted in 1,200 deaths and militants also took around 250 people hostage. Just under half of the hostages were released during a temporary cease-fire last November.
Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the US, Germany and other governments.
CIA, MI6 chiefs 'working ceaselessly' toward truce
The heads of the US intelligence agency CIA and the UK's MI6 have said their services were "working ceaselessly to achieve a ceasefire and a hostage deal in Gaza."
In a joint op-ed in the Financial Times, the CIA's Bill Burns and MI6's Richard Moore said they have "exploited our intelligence channels to push hard for restraint and de-escalation."
They expressed hopes for a truce which "could end the suffering and appalling loss of life of Palestinian civilians and bring home the hostages after 11 months of hellish confinement by Hamas."
"Bill has played a hands-on role in bringing the negotiating parties together with help from our Egyptian and Qatari friends," the op-ed read. "We continue to work together to de-escalate tensions in the region."
Family of slain Turkish-American citizen calls for independent probe
The family of US-Turkish citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot and killed in the occupied West Bank on Friday, have called on US authorities to launch an independent investigation into her killing.
In a statement, the family said "given the circumstances of Aysenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate."
"A US citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter," the family said. It urged the US to ensure accountability "for the guilty parties."
The family said Eygi had graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle three months ago.
"Aysenur felt compelled to travel to the West Bank to stand in solidarity with Palestinian civilians who continue to endure ongoing repression and violence."
Eygi was shot dead while protesting against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army acknowledged opening fire at protesters throwing stones on Friday.
Palestinian and Turkish officials said Israeli troops shot and killed the 26-year-old.
The White House has said it was "deeply disturbed" by Eygi's death, but did not say whether she had been shot by Israeli troops. It has urged Israel to investigate.
The Israeli military said it was looking into reports that a female foreign national "was killed as a result of shots fired in the area. The details of the incident and the circumstances in which she was hit are under review."
Israel's military also said the shooting involved an "instigator of violent activity" in the area of the protest.
rmt/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)