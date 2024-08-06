Middle East updates: Efforts ongoing to avert escalation

Skip next section Lebanon working to prevent regional war with Hezbollah: foreign minister

Regional and world leaders on are working to prevent escalation amid rising tension in the Middle East.

Iran, Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups have vowed to retaliate after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut last week. They also blamed Israel for the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed four people on Tuesday, the country's Health Ministry said. In retaliation, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched a drone toward Israel.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib was in Egypt on Tuesday.

He said his government was working to ensure any response from Hezbollah against Israel did not lead to a wider regional war, Reuters reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was also "engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock" to help calm tensions.

"All parties must refrain from escalation," said Blinken in Washington late on Monday night.

"All parties must take steps to ease tensions. Escalation is not in anyone's interests. It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, more insecurity."