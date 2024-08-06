Middle East updates: Efforts ongoing to avert escalation

Middle East updates: Efforts ongoing to avert escalationPublished August 6, 2024last updated August 6, 2024
What you need to know
- An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon has killed four people
- Lebanon's foreign minister has said his government is working to prevent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
- At least eight Palestinians have died in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank
Below is a summary of events concerning Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East from Tuesday, August 6:
Lebanon working to prevent regional war with Hezbollah: foreign minister
Regional and world leaders on are working to prevent escalation amid rising tension in the Middle East.
Iran, Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups have vowed to retaliate after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut last week. They also blamed Israel for the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed four people on Tuesday, the country's Health Ministry said. In retaliation, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched a drone toward Israel.
Meanwhile, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib was in Egypt on Tuesday.
He said his government was working to ensure any response from Hezbollah against Israel did not lead to a wider regional war, Reuters reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was also "engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock" to help calm tensions.
"All parties must refrain from escalation," said Blinken in Washington late on Monday night.
"All parties must take steps to ease tensions. Escalation is not in anyone's interests. It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, more insecurity."
Iraq condemns 'reckless' actions against military bases
Iraq's military on Tuesday condemned all "reckless" actions against Iraqi military bases, diplomatic missions and US-led coalition outposts.
It comes after five US soldiers were reportedly injured on a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq on Monday.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Assad air base, which has been the target of militant attacks in the past.
8 Palestinians killed during Israeli raids in West Bank
At least eight Palestinians were killed and several more were wounded during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Palestinian officials.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said four people were killed in an overnight raid in the village of Aqaaba in Tubas district.
Two 19-year-olds and a 14-year-old were among those killed, according to Palestinian officials.
Meanwhile, the Red Crescent said another four people, including an 18-year-old, were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Jenin.
The Israeli army has confirmed that its aircraft struck "armed terrorist cells" in the Jenin area. The Islamic Jihad militant group also said it was fighting the Israeli army in the area.
zc/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)