Middle East updates: 'Decisive moment' for cease-fire deal

08/19/2024 August 19, 2024 Germany's Lufthansa cancels more flights to the Middle East

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries will not fly to or from Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, or Iraq until at least August 26, the airline announced, specifically naming the cities of Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Irbil.

The company cited regional tensions, particularly between Israel and Iran following the killing of Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last month.

Lufthansa also said that the group's airlines will also avoid flying over Iraqi and Iranian airspace for other routes.

The previous flight suspension had been set to expire on Wednesday.

