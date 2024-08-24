Middle East updates: Deaths in Gaza as Hamas heads to Cairo

Skip next section Hamas delegation heads to Cairo, but steers clear of cease-fire talks

A Hamas delegation is arriving in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Saturday evening to hear from mediators regarding the latest round of cease-fire negotiations, Hamas officials told news agencies.

The militant group, however, will not attend the cease-fire talks in the Egyptian capital, a senior Hamas official told the French AFP news agency.

"The delegation will meet with senior Egyptian intelligence officials to be briefed on developments in the ongoing round of Gaza ceasefire talks... but this does not mean it will take part in the negotiations," the Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk publicly on the issue.

"Hamas has said from the beginning that it will not participate in this round of negotiations, which began last week in Doha."

Israel's troop presence on Gaza's southern border with Egypt remains one of the main points of contention.

Hamas official Hossam Badran earlier told AFP that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops remain on the Philadelphi border strip reflects the politician's "refusal to reach a final agreement."

Mediators Egypt, Qatar and the United States aim to reach a cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. On Friday, the White House said the latest round of talks has seen some "progress" toward a possible cease-fire.