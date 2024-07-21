Middle East updates: Death toll up after strike on Hodeidah

Middle East updates: Death toll up after strike on HodeidahPublished July 21, 2024last updated July 21, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to travel to the United States
- Israel confirms striking Hezbollah weapons depots
- 64 people across Gaza in past 24 hours — health authorities
- Fires burning in Yeman's port city of Hodeidah after Israeli strikes
Here are the latest developments in the conflict in the Middle East on Sunday, August 21
Gaza death toll nears 39,000, health authority says
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday at least 38,983 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in the current conflict.
A further 89,727 people have been injured since Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas in response to a terror attack on southern Israel on October 7.
The ministry said that 64 people were killed and 105 others were injured in the past 24 hours alone.
The figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but the majority of those killed are believed to be women and children.
Israeli military confirms striking Hezbollah weapons depots
Israel's military confirmed that it had struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities overnight.
The Israeli air force "struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon, containing rockets and additional weaponry," the military said in a statement.
Earlier, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "the Israeli enemy launched a raid" on the town of Adloun, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Israel, later saying the target was "an ammunition depot."
It came after Hezbollah and Hamas fired rockets and explosive-laden drones at northern Israel.
That attack was in apparent retaliation for Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Friday that wounded several civilians, including a boy who is in a critical condition.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Israel have traded near-daily fire since the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel on October 7.
Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, his office said on Sunday.
They are set to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Biden has shown strong support for Israel publicly. However, he voiced concern over an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah in May and temporarily suspended deliveries of heavy bombs to Israel.
Netanyahu will also address the US Congress on Wednesday.
He still enjoys strong support amongst US lawmakers, especially Republicans, but some Democrats announced they would boycott Wednesday's speech over the mounting civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip.
Houthis say 6 killed in Israel strikes on Yemen
At least six people were killed and 80 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Yemen's Hodeidah port, medical authorities told the Reuters news agency on Sunday.
The Israeli military said Saturday's attack was in response to hundreds of Houthi attacks, including a drone attack on Tel Aviv on Friday that killed one man and injured four others.
"The fire that is burning now in Hodeidah, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear," said Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. He vowed that Israel would carry out similar strikes "in any place where it may be required."
Firefighting teams were still battling a blaze at the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port on Sunday, with thick plumes of black smoke shrouding the sky above the city.
The port employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for security concerns, said it could take days to contain the fire, a view echoed by Yemeni experts.
The Houthis have been targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea with drone strikes since shortly after Israel began its offensive in Gaza last October. It has also fired several missiles targeting Israeli cities.
Israel launched the military operation in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants including Hamas.
