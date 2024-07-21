Middle East updates: Death toll up after strike on Hodeidah

07/21/2024 July 21, 2024 Gaza death toll nears 39,000, health authority says

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday at least 38,983 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in the current conflict.

A further 89,727 people have been injured since Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas in response to a terror attack on southern Israel on October 7.

The ministry said that 64 people were killed and 105 others were injured in the past 24 hours alone.

The figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but the majority of those killed are believed to be women and children.