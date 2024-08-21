Middle East updates: Blinken wraps visit without truce deal

Skip next section Two killed in Lebanon strikes, Hezbollah retaliates with rockets

Two people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

One Lebanese person was killed in a strike targeting a vehicle in the village of Beit Lif, while a Syrian person was killed in another strike in the village of Wazzani, the Lebanese state news agency NNA cited the ministry as saying.

Hezbollah said it struck an Israeli base in the occupied Golan Heights in retaliation. The militant group reportedly launched over 50 rockets, hitting several private residences.

Since October 7, Israel and Hezbollah have traded almost daily cross-border fire, with over 500 killed in Lebanon, including some 100 civilians and non-combatants. The fighting has also killed 23 soldiers and 26 civilians in Israel.

Fears are growing that tension between Israel and Lebanon could to lead to a regional war, especially after an Israeli strike targeted and killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last month.