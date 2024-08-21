Middle East updates: Blinken wraps visit without truce deal

Middle East updates: Blinken wraps visit without truce dealPublished August 21, 2024last updated August 21, 2024
What you need to know
- Antony Blinken injected urgency to bring about a Gaza cease-fire deal but was unable to produce a breakthrough
- Two people were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, according to Lebanese Health Ministry
- Militant group Hezbollah launched a rocket attack in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas warand news from the wider Middle East region on August 21:
Two killed in Lebanon strikes, Hezbollah retaliates with rockets
Two people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, said it has retaliated with dozens of rockets targeting the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
One Lebanese person was killed in a strike targeting a vehicle in the village of Beit Lif, while a Syrian person was killed in another strike in the village of Wazzani, the Lebanese state news agency NNA cited the ministry as saying.
Hezbollah said it struck an Israeli base in the Golan Heights in retaliation. The militant group reportedly launched over 50 rockets, hitting several private residences.
Since October 7, Israel and Hezbollah have traded almost daily cross-border fire, with over 500 killed in Lebanon, including some 100 civilians and non-combatants. The fighting has also killed 23 soldiers and 26 civilians in Israel.
Fears are growing that tension between Israel and Lebanon could to lead to a regional war, especially after an Israeli strike targeted and killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last month.
Blinken wraps Middle East tour without immediate deal for a cease-fire in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's latest visit to the Middle East did not result in a concrete cease-fire agreement.
Blinken's visit was his ninth since the deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel killed 1,200 people on Israeli soil on October 7 last year, which prompted Israel's ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip. Over 40,000 Palestinians have thus far been killed, according to local health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.
Blinken met officials from fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar. He said Israel had accepted a proposal to bridge gaps with Hamas, adding that the mediators focused on trying to "get Hamas on board" and ensure the two parties agreed to key details on implementing a deal.
"Our message is simple: it's clear, and it's urgent," he told reporters before leaving Qatar. "We need to get a cease-fire and hostage agreement over the finish line, and we need to do it now. Time is of the essence."
Though little details of the proposal are known, Blinken said it is "very clear on the schedule and the locations of [Israeli military] withdrawals from Gaza."
On Tuesday, Hamas said the proposal was a reversal of what it had agreed to, accusing Washington of acquiescing to new conditions from Israel. The US has yet to respond.
Blinken's visit to the region also coincided with an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City on Tuesday, which killed at least 12 people. Israel said the strike targeted Hamas militants who set up a command center there.
Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, Germany, the European Union and others.
rmt/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)