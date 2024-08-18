Middle East updates: Blinken in Israel for Gaza deal talks

Skip next section 3 UN peacekeepers injured in blast near vehicle in southern Lebanon

08/18/2024 August 18, 2024 3 UN peacekeepers injured in blast near vehicle in southern Lebanon

Three UN peacekeepers were injured after a blast near their vehicle in volatile southern Lebanon, the United Nations said.

"Earlier today, three peacekeepers on patrol were lightly injured when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked UN vehicle in the vicinity of Yarine, in south Lebanon," the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

"All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base. We are looking into the incident," it added.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah have been exchanging almost daily cross-border fire since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza.

An Israeli strike this weekend claimed 10 lives in southern Lebanon, in one of the deadliest incidents since October 7.