Middle East updates: Blinken in Israel for Gaza deal talks

Middle East updates: Blinken in Israel for Gaza deal talksPublished August 18, 2024last updated August 18, 2024
What you need to know
- Antony Blinken to arrive in Israel to continue to push for a Gaza cease-fire deal
- Negotiations takes place against backdrop of heightened regional tensions
- The talks take place as death toll crosses 40,000 mark in Gaza
Below is a summary of events concerning the Israel-Hamas war and news from other parts of the Middle East from Sunday, August 18:
3 UN peacekeepers injured in blast near vehicle in southern Lebanon
Three UN peacekeepers were injured after a blast near their vehicle in volatile southern Lebanon, the United Nations said.
"Earlier today, three peacekeepers on patrol were lightly injured when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked UN vehicle in the vicinity of Yarine, in south Lebanon," the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.
"All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base. We are looking into the incident," it added.
Israeli forces and Hezbollah have been exchanging almost daily cross-border fire since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza.
An Israeli strike this weekend claimed 10 lives in southern Lebanon, in one of the deadliest incidents since October 7.
Norway closes West Bank office amid diplomatic spat with Israel
Norway is closing its Representative Office in occupied West Bank that was first established in 1999, the Norwegian government has said.
Israel revoked the diplomatic status of eight Norwegian diplomats at the office earlier this August.
Israel said it was retaliation for Norway having recognized a Palestinian state in May.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that: "We will act against those who act against us."
"As a result of the Netanyahu government's decision to no longer facilitate Norway's representation to the Palestinian Authority, our Representative Office in Al Ram in Palestine must be closed as of today," the Norwegian government said in a statement on Friday.
Israeli strikes kill at least 19 in Gaza, including children
Israeli strikes early Sunday on a home in the central town of Deir al-Balah killed a woman and her six children, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Late Saturday, a strike near the southern city of Khan Younis killed four people from the same family, including two women, the Nasser Hospital there said.
Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on the Hamas militant group concealing fighters, weapons, tunnels and rockets in residential areas.
The monthslong Israeli bombardment has wiped out extended families and left thousands of children orphaned.
Blinken heads back to Israel to push for Gaza cease-fire deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to land in Israel on Sunday as Washington continues to push for a deal to secure the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza, as well as bring about a cease-fire.
The deal has repeatedly stalled over disagreements between warring parties Hamas — considered a terrorist group by many countries including Israel, Germany and the US — and Israel.
Blinken is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials on Monday.
Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar met an Israeli delegation in Doha on Thursday and Friday for a new round of talks to secure a cease-fire.
Hamas, which did not participate directly in the talks, accuses Israel of adding new demands to a previous proposal that had US and international support.
Now, the US has put forward proposals that it hopes will close gaps between the warring parties. US officials have expressed cautious optimism in terms of bringing the deal over the finish line, saying there was work to be done.
Talks on how to implement a deal are also set to continue early next week in Cairo.
The negotiations take place as the death toll in Gaza crosses the 40,000 mark, highlighting the extent of suffering in the territory.
They also come against a backdrop of a feared regional escalation after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.
rm/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP)