Middle East updates: Blinken in Egypt to push for cease-fire

09/18/2024 September 18, 2024 Blinken arrives in Cairo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Cairo for his 10th trip to the Middle East since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

He will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, but his mission to promote a cease-fire is likely to be complicated by an attack on Hezbollah members in Lebanon a day earlier.

"He'll be meeting with Egyptian officials about a number of things, but squarely on the agenda is how we get a proposal that we think would secure agreement from both parties," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Miller said the US was "not involved" in the attack and "not aware of this incident in advance."

Israel has yet to comment on the pager explosions.

Repeated attempts at peace talks have been hampered by both Israeli and Hamas leaders' refusal to budge on key issues.

