Middle East updates: Blinken: 'decisive moment' for peace
August 19, 2024
What you need to know
- Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken was in Israel for talks with President Isaac Herzog, calling the moment "decisive" for starting ceasefire talks.
- Lebanon-based Hezbollah has claimed fresh attacks on Israeli troops near the two countries' border.
Here's what is happening in the Israel-Hamas war and other parts of the Middle East on Monday, August 19:
'Intensive diplomatic effort' underway
Ahead of a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, top US diplomat Antony Blinken said he was "part of an intensive diplomatic effort...to try to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line...It is time for everyone to get to yes and to not look for any excuses to say no."
Peace talks are scheduled in Cairo later this week, with Egypt, the US, and Qatar as mediators. A cease-fire has long been stalled by Israel and Hamas' refusal to budge on several points, including a proposal to permanently station Israeli troops in the middle of Gaza to control movement between the north and south.
"This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a cease-fire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," Blinken said amid fears that recent strikes in Lebanon and Iran could lead to a wider regional conflict.
Hezbollah claims new cross-border attack
The militant group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon and is supported by Iran, said on Monday that it had attacked soldiers in northern Israel.
Hezbollah said it carried out a "simultaneous air attack" with "explosive-laden drones" on a military barracks and a base near the town of Acre, about 15 kilometers (10 miles) from the border.
They said the strike was in retaliation for a fighter who had been killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday.
Israel and Hezbollah, which supports Hamas, have been trading strikes for weeks. The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the militants' claims.
What happened on August 18?
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv ahead of peace talks to be held in Egypt later this week.
Washington had expressed optimism about the talks. However, Hamas has said it is deeply dissatisfied with several of the proposals on the table and Israel has said it would be unwilling to compromise on many points.
Three UN peacekeeps were injured in a blast in southern Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for weeks.
At least 19 people were killed in Gaza on Sunday, including a woman and her six children in a strike on their home, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
