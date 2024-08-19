Middle East updates: Blinken: 'decisive moment' for peace

08/19/2024 August 19, 2024 'Intensive diplomatic effort' underway

Ahead of a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, top US diplomat Antony Blinken said he was "part of an intensive diplomatic effort...to try to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line...It is time for everyone to get to yes and to not look for any excuses to say no."

Peace talks are scheduled in Cairo later this week, with Egypt, the US, and Qatar as mediators. A cease-fire has long been stalled by Israel and Hamas' refusal to budge on several points, including a proposal to permanently station Israeli troops in the middle of Gaza to control movement between the north and south.

"This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a cease-fire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," Blinken said amid fears that recent strikes in Lebanon and Iran could lead to a wider regional conflict.