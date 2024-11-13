Middle East Updates: Blinken calls for end to Gaza war

Skip next section US indicts employee who leaked Israeli plans for attacking Iran

A US government employee was indicted by federal prosecutors Wednesday on charges that he "willfully transmitted classified information" regarding Israeli plans for attacking regional archenemy Iran.

Court documents say the leak occurred on or about October 17 — the same time a pro-Iranian Telegram account called the Middle East Spectator published what appeared to be a pair of documents produced by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Those uploaded documents contained information about Israel's preparations for an attack on Iran.

The intelligence in the documents was based on satellite imagery from October 15-16.

The Middle East Spectator previously said it received the documents from an anonymous source and that it had no contact to the original leaker, nor could it verify the authenticity of the documents.

In October, the FBI confirmed it was investigating who had leaked the documents.

According to the indictment, dated November 7, investigators believe the leak came from Cambodia.

The suspect was arrested in Cambodia on November 12 and is expected to make an arraignment appearance in a federal court in Guam on November 14 before he is transferred to stand trial in the Eastern District of Virginia.

