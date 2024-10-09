Middle East updates: Biden, Netanyahu to talk Iran response

Skip next section Biden to hold conversation with Netanyahu over Iran retaliation

US President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s reaction to the Iranian rocket attack which took place on October 1, US outlet Axios reported.

The two leaders will talk for the first time after two tense months, Axios reported, citing three unnamed US officials.

The call aims to "try and shape the limitations of the Israeli retaliation." Officials told Axios the Israeli response was expected to be significant.

Netanyahu wants to keep Biden in the loop once a decision on the Israeli response is made.

Biden and Netanyahu are also expected to discuss Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced a scheduled visit by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was postponed, with Israeli media reporting that Netanyahu had wanted to speak to Biden first.