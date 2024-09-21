Middle East updates: Beirut strike death toll reaches 37

09/21/2024 September 21, 2024 Lebanon says 31 dead in Dahiya strike, including three children

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad says the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday has risen to 31.

Abiad told reporters that 68 people were also wounded with some 15 still in hospital.

The attack is the deadliest airstrike on Beirut since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Three children and seven women were counted among the dead. Several Hezbollah members, including top leaders, were also killed in the strike, according to Israel.

Ibrahim Akil, a Hezbollah commander who was in charge of the group's elite Radwan Forces and about a dozen members of the militant group who were meeting in a basement were also killed, the Israeli government said.

Israel said it had targeted Hezbollah fighters in the strike that followed threats from the militant group's top leadership that came after hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in what is believed to be an Israeli operation.

The series of attacks in Lebanon mark an escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, although Israel has carried out strikes in other parts of the country before.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier in the week that Israel was moving to a new phase of the war on its northern border.

"The sequence of actions in the new phase will continue until our goal is achieved: The safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," he wrote on X.

The strikes have been met with calls for an end to the violence. UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine-Hennis Plasschaert, said on Friday that the strike represented "an extremely dangerous cycle of violence with devastating consequences. This must stop now."

rc/ab (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)