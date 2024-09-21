Middle East updates: Beirut strike death toll reaches 31

Middle East updates: Beirut strike death toll reaches 31September 21, 2024
What you need to know
- The Lebanese Health Ministry says the death toll from a strike in the suburbs of Beirut has now risen to 31
- Three children were among the dead, and seven women
- Hezbollah has confirmed that a second top commander was also killed in the strike
Here are the main headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Saturday, September 21:
Israel confirms Hezbollah commander killed
The Israeli military has confirmed a Hezbollah announcement that Ibrahim Akil, one of the Islamist group's commanders, was among those killed in an attack on the Lebanese capital's southern Dahiya district.
He is the second leading Hezbollah figure to be confirmed killed in Friday's attack.
The strike on the crowded district came during rush hour, as people headed home from work and children left school. Media showed footage of at least two buildings completely flattened.
"We will continue pursuing our enemies in order to defend our citizens, even in Dahiya, in Beirut," said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Akil is believed to have served on Hezbollah's highest military body, the Jihad Council.
The United States had sanctioned him for his alleged involvement in the 1983 bombing that killed more than 300 people at the US Embassy in Beirut and the US Marine Corps barracks.
The US State Department last year posted a $7-million reward seeking information leading to his identification, location, arrest or conviction.
It cited his alleged role in the embassy bombing and the taking of US and German hostages in Lebanon in the 1980s.
Iran-backed Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group. It also operates as a major political party within Lebanon.
Lebanon says 31 dead in Dahiya strike, including three children
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad says the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday has risen to 31.
Abiad told reporters that 68 people were also wounded with some 15 still in hospital.
The attack is the deadliest airstrike on Beirut since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Three children and seven women were counted among the dead. Several Hezbollah members, including top leaders, were also killed in the strike, according to Israel.
Ibrahim Akil, a Hezbollah commander who was in charge of the group's elite Radwan Forces and about a dozen members of the militant group who were meeting in a basement were also killed, the Israeli government said.
Israel said it had targeted Hezbollah fighters in the strike that followed threats from the militant group's top leadership that came after hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in what is believed to be an Israeli operation.
The series of attacks in Lebanon mark an escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, although Israel has carried out strikes in other parts of the country before.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier in the week that Israel was moving to a new phase of the war on its northern border.
"The sequence of actions in the new phase will continue until our goal is achieved: The safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," he wrote on X.
The strikes have been met with calls for an end to the violence. UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine-Hennis Plasschaert, said on Friday that the strike represented "an extremely dangerous cycle of violence with devastating consequences. This must stop now."