Middle East updates: Beirut strike death toll reaches 31

09/21/2024 September 21, 2024 Iran says Beirut attack was a 'criminal act'

Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli strike that hit the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Israel was committing "shameless crimes" against children and the Lebanese Health Ministry said three children were among the 31 dead from Friday's strike.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also condemned the killing of a military commander in the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, Ibrahim Akil, but he added that Iran, which is Hezbollah's main backer, was not planning a direct act of revenge.

"The incident is a matter for Hezbollah, and it will certainly show an appropriate reaction in due course," the Iranian chief diplomat said, according to a report published by Iran's ISNA news agency.

Araghchi said Friday's targeted killing of Hezbollah commander Akil was "a criminal act of desperation."

He said Israel had reached an impasse and was now trying "to drag the entire region into the swamp with such crimes."

To prevent an even more dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the minister said Iran would push for international condemnation of Israeli "war crimes."