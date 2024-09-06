Middle East updates: Baerbock criticizes West Bank violence

09/06/2024 September 6, 2024 Baerbock urges Israel to stop settler violence in West Bank

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on the Israeli government to take "stronger and more visible action against violence committed by radical settlers" in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking during a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, during a visit to Tel Aviv, Baerbock said Israel must abandon its "illegal" settler projects in the West Bank.

"Anyone who attacks people, drives them out of their homes or even kills them must be held accountable and severely punished," she said. "The Israeli government could regain lost international trust, in my view, by stopping the current settlement projects as a first step."

The top German diplomat also seemingly took jabs at earlier comments made by Katz, who was quoted last week as saying that Israel must smash "terrorist infrastructure" in the West Bank with the same determination it uses in Gaza.

Baerbock said she was irritated "when members of the Israeli government themselves demand the same approach in the West Bank as in Gaza."

She called on the Israeli army not to "promote new insecurity and violence" in the West Bank, while acknowledging that the actions by the Israel Defense Forces in the West Bank were directed "against terrorism."

Next, Baerbock is scheduled to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. A meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly not on the agenda.