Middle East: Baerbock begins tour amid stalled Gaza talks

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Riyadh for a series of talks on the volatile situation in the Middle East.

Baerbock is set to travel to Jordan, Israel and the occupied West Bank to push for cease-fire talks and the release of remaining hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike in the West Bank city of Tubas has reportedly killed at least five people, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Here are the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region on Thursday, September 5: