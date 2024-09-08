Middle East updates: 3 killed at West Bank-Jordan border

09/08/2024 September 8, 2024 3 killed near West Bank border crossing: Israeli medics

Israel's emergency service has said three people had been shot and killed near the Allenby Bridge Crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Sunday morning.

"We found three men lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. Together with the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] medical team, we performed resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, we had to declare their deaths on scene," said a statement from the Magen David Adom emergency service.

Israeli police said separately that an attacker had been "neutralized" and that there had been a "shooting attack."

The Israeli military said a gunman approached the crossing from the Jordanian side in a truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces, who killed the assailant in a gunfight. It said the three people killed were Israeli civilians.

The military later clarified that the three men were "working as security guards" and were not members of the army or police force.

The border crossing is used by Palestinians, Israelis and international tourists.

Authorities in Israel and Jordan said the crossing was closed until further notice.

The occupied West Bank has seen a rise in violence since the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas on Israel, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

The incidents include Israeli raids into Palestinian residential areas, Palestinian attacks on Israelis and attacks by Jewish settlers targeting Palestinians.