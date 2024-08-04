  1. Skip to content
Middle East updates: 2 killed in Israel stabbing attack

Published August 4, 2024last updated August 4, 2024

Police have responded to a knife attack in the Israeli city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, fears continue to grow over a potential regional conflict. DW has the latest.

Israeli authorities at the scene of a stabbing in Holon on Aug 4, 2024.
Israeli police said the attacker was 'neutralized'Image: Ricardo Moraes/REUTERS
What you need to know

  • Two people were killed and two others were injured in a knife attack in Israel
  • Police said the attacker was a resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank
  • France has joined other Western governments in urging its citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region

Check back here for all the headlines from Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on Sunday, August 4.

August 4, 2024

Knife attack death toll rises to two

A second person has died from a knife attack in Holon, Israel, after he succumbed to his wounds.

The Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center announced that a man in his 80s had died after he was taken to hospital, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

A woman in her 80s had earlier died at the scene, while two other people were hospitalized with injuries.

August 4, 2024

Western governments urge citizens to leave Lebanon

France urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately on Sunday as fears grow over a broader Middle East conflict.

The move follows similar calls by Britain and the United States on Saturday.

A number of international airlines have canceled flights to and from Beirut.

Iran and Iran-backed groups in the Middle East have vowed to take revenge following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and by the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. 

August 4, 2024

One dead after stabbing attack in Israel

One person has died and three others were injured in a knife attack in the Israeli city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 70-year-old woman died, while a 70-year-old man, a 68-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were all taken to hospital.

"A policeman who arrived at the scene neutralized the stabber," the Israeli Police said on social media, suggesting the perpetrator was killed.

Police also said the attacker was a resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

