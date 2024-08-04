Middle East updates: 2 killed in Israel stabbing attack

Skip next section Why are there fears of escalation in the Middle East?

Regional tensions have soared in the Middle East following the killings of two senior members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this week.

An Israeli airstrike killed Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shukr in Beirut on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iran and others have blamed Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas are classified as terror groups by several countries.

Iran and Iranian-backed groups have vowed to take "vengeance" against Israel over the two killings.

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has sparked outcry in a number of Middle Eastern countries Image: Parspix/ABACA/picture alliance

In comments published on Saturday, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Hossein Salami, said that Israel and its supporters "must reckon with the holy wrath of the resistance groups."

Iran's non-state allies include the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as militias in Iraq and Syria.

Observers fear threats posed by these groups could result in a wider regional war, some 10 months after Israel began its military offensive in Gaza in response to the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

In recent days, Western governments notably issued new travel warnings for Lebanon in particular.