Middle East updates: 2 killed in Israel stabbing attack

Middle East updates: 2 killed in Israel stabbing attackPublished August 4, 2024last updated August 4, 2024
- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a knife attack in Israel
- Police said the attacker was a resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank
- France has joined other Western governments in urging its citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region
You can read below for a summary of events concerning Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East from Sunday, August 4.
Why are there fears of escalation in the Middle East?
Regional tensions have soared in the Middle East following the killings of two senior members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this week.
An Israeli airstrike killed Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shukr in Beirut on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Iran and others have blamed Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
Both Hezbollah and Hamas are classified as terror groups by several countries.
Iran and Iranian-backed groups have vowed to take "vengeance" against Israel over the two killings.
In comments published on Saturday, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Hossein Salami, said that Israel and its supporters "must reckon with the holy wrath of the resistance groups."
Iran's non-state allies include the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as militias in Iraq and Syria.
Observers fear threats posed by these groups could result in a wider regional war, some 10 months after Israel began its military offensive in Gaza in response to the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.
In recent days, Western governments notably issued new travel warnings for Lebanon in particular.
Knife attack death toll rises to two
A second person has died from a knife attack in Holon, Israel, after he succumbed to his wounds.
The Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center announced that a man in his 80s had died after he was taken to hospital, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.
A woman in her 80s had earlier died at the scene, while two other people were hospitalized with injuries.
Western governments urge citizens to leave Lebanon
France urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately on Sunday as fears grow over a broader Middle East conflict.
The move follows similar calls by Britain and the United States on Saturday.
A number of international airlines have canceled flights to and from Beirut.
Iran and Iran-backed groups in the Middle East have vowed to take revenge following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and by the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
One dead after stabbing attack in Israel
One person has died and at least three others were injured in a knife attack in the Israeli city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 70-year-old woman died, while three men were all taken to hospital.
"A policeman who arrived at the scene neutralized the stabber," the Israeli Police said on social media, suggesting the perpetrator was killed.
Police also said the attacker was a resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.