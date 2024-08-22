Middle East updates: 11 killed in attack on Gaza residence

08/22/2024 August 22, 2024 French ship rescues sailors targeted by Houthi attack

A French naval destroyer has rescued 29 sailors whose oil tanker repeatedly came under fire while passing through the Red Sea, officials said on Thursday.

The French vessel, part of an European mission to provide security in the area, also destroyed a sea drone, officials said.

The ship, a Greek-flagged oil tanker called Sounion, has been abandoned due to engine problems but will be moved to a safer location.

The attack was carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have launched many similar strikes in recent months. The Houthis say they are doing so in solidarity with the miltant Hamas group in Gaza and state that their attacks on maritime traffic will stop if there is a ceasefire in Gaza.