  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
ConflictsMiddle East

Middle East: UNRWA pauses Gaza aid through key crossing

Published December 1, 2024last updated December 1, 2024

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said it is halting aid via a crossing into Gaza after looting by armed gangs. Medics say at least 15 have been killed by Israeli strikes in the Palestinian enclave. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ncPw
A woman sitting outside tent
The pause in aid delivery could affect many Palestinians as the cold rainy season beginsImage: Hatem Khaled/REUTERS
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • UNWRA has said it is pausing aid deliveries through the main cargo crossing into Gaza  
  • Medics in Gaza say at least 15 have been killed in Israeli military strikes
  • An Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank has reportedly killed several people

This is a rundown of developments from Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on December 1, 2024:

Skip next section Several killed in Israeli strike in West Bank: Palestinian news agency
December 1, 2024

Several killed in Israeli strike in West Bank: Palestinian news agency

An Israeli aircraft has fired on a vehicle in which some young men were traveling in the West Bank, killing several, the Palestinian WAFA news agency has reported.

The Israeli military said an "aircraft conducted a strike on terrorists in the area of Jenin."

Jenin is considered by Israel as a stronghold for Palestinian militants.  

The occupied West Bank has experienced an increasing number of Israeli military operations since the most recent conflict in the Gaza Strip began last year, with more than 760 Palestinians killed, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ncTC
Skip next section Israeli strikes kill several Palestinians
December 1, 2024

Israeli strikes kill several Palestinians

At least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli military strikes in Gaza on Sunday, medics in the Palestinian territory said.

They said six people in a house were killed in an airstrike in the central Gaza camp in Nuseirat, while a further three died in another attack in a home in Gaza City.

Two children were killed by a missile in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while four other people were killed in an airstrike in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, medics told Reuters news agency.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said on Sunday that 44,429 people in the enclave had been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants, which was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 people died.

The ministry put the number of wounded in Gaza at 105,250, including 47 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ncSE
Skip next section UNRWA pauses aid deliveries though Kerem Shalom crossing
December 1, 2024

UNRWA pauses aid deliveries though Kerem Shalom crossing

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said it is suspending aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing after armed gangs looted recent convoys.

Kerem Shalom is the only crossing between Israel and Gaza that is designed for cargo shipments.

Announcing the suspension, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said the route to the crossing was too dangerous on the Gaza side.

Nearly 100 trucks traveling the route were looted in mid-November, and, Lazzarini said, a smaller shipment was stolen on Saturday.

In a post on X, Lazzarini largely blamed Israel for a "breakdown in law order" and the shortage of aid getting into Gaza.

Israel says it allows sufficient aid into the enclave and says UNRWA and other agencies are failing to deliver it.

Israel has also accused UNRWA of having allowed Hamas to infiltrate its ranks and passed legislation to sever ties with it last month.

UNRWA has denied the allegations.

tj/sms (AP, AFP, DPA, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4ncRU