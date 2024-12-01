Middle East: UNRWA pauses Gaza aid through key crossing

Skip next section Several killed in Israeli strike in West Bank: Palestinian news agency

An Israeli aircraft has fired on a vehicle in which some young men were traveling in the West Bank, killing several, the Palestinian WAFA news agency has reported.

The Israeli military said an "aircraft conducted a strike on terrorists in the area of Jenin."

Jenin is considered by Israel as a stronghold for Palestinian militants.

The occupied West Bank has experienced an increasing number of Israeli military operations since the most recent conflict in the Gaza Strip began last year, with more than 760 Palestinians killed, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.