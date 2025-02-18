Middle East: UN says Israel violating Lebanon ceasefire deal

Skip next section UNRWA says Israel shuts 3 schools in east Jerusalem

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Israel has ordered the closure of three of its schools and a training center in east Jerusalem.

Israel has cut off all ties with the agency and since January it has been banned from operating in Israeli territory.

Israel accuses UNRWA of allowing itself to be infiltrated by Gaza-based militant group Hamas — allegations the agency denies. A UN-appointed independent panel found in March of last year that Israel had not provided evidence for the claims.

UNRWA said Israeli security forces forcefully entered the Qalandiya Training Center on Tuesday and ordered its evacuation.

"At least 350 students and 30 staff were present and impacted. Tear gas and sound bombs were fired," agency head Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

He added that three schools with 250 children in total were also ordered to shut down.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

Roland Friedrich, UNRWA director for the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, described the raids on the schools as an "unacceptable violation of United Nations privileges and immunities," and a "denial of the right to education for children and trainees."