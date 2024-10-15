Middle East: UN condemns attacks on peacekeeping troops

10/15/2024 October 15, 2024 Australia imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals

Australia's government has imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on five Iranians who contribute to the nation's missile defense program, Foreign Minster Penny Wong said.

She said that Iran's launch of at least 180 ballistic missiles against Israel on October 1 was "a dangerous escalation that increased the risk of a wider regional war."

The sanctions were imposed on two directors and a senior officer at Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization. The director of the Shahid Begheri Industrial Group and the commercial director of the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group were also targeted.

The announcement brings the total number of Iran-linked people sanctioned by Australia to 200.

"Australia will continue to hold Iran to account for its reckless and destabilizing actions," Wong said.